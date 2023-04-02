1 injured in Ogden Street shooting

Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 1300 block of Ogden Street and found a person with a gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The story is developing.

Stay with us for updates.

