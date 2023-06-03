x
Local News

1 injured in shooting at Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails in Greensboro

Police said they responded to Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Greensboro business Saturday.

Greensboro police said they responded to Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails on 4512 W. Market Street at 2:16 a.m. to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

