1 injured in shooting at Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Greensboro business Saturday.
Greensboro police said they responded to Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails on 4512 W. Market Street at 2:16 a.m. to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to a hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.