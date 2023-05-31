1 injured in shooting in High Point

Police said the shooting happened on East Commerce Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a shooting after a person was injured on the 700 block of East Commerce Avenue Wednesday.

Officers said they received a call in reference to the shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police said one person was injured. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

