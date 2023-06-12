x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured in shooting on Lightfoot Trail in Greensboro

Police said they responded to the 5200 block of Lightfoot Trail and found a person with a gunshot wound.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 5200 block of Lightfoot Trail around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Monday Motivation: Sweeping Up Without Stressing Out

Before You Leave, Check This Out