1 injured in shooting on Lightfoot Trail in Greensboro

Police said they responded to the 5200 block of Lightfoot Trail and found a person with a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 5200 block of Lightfoot Trail around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

