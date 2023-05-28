x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured in shooting on New Walkertown Road

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 1485 New Walkertown Road shortly before 8 a.m.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a man was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 1485 New Walkertown Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Officers said the victim delayed calling the police.

After initial investigation, police discovered Phillip Michael Arroyo was shot by the suspect after a conversation around 6:42 a.m.

Police said Arroyo's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Meet Bella Donna l 2 the Rescue

Before You Leave, Check This Out