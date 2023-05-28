1 injured in shooting on New Walkertown Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a man was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 1485 New Walkertown Road shortly before 8 a.m.
Officers said the victim delayed calling the police.
After initial investigation, police discovered Phillip Michael Arroyo was shot by the suspect after a conversation around 6:42 a.m.
Police said Arroyo's injuries are non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
