1 injured in stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro

Police said a person was injured after stabbing on Champion Court around 2:30 a.m.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro Wednesday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 4700 block of Champion Court around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

