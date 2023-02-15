1 injured in stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro

Police said a person was injured after stabbing on Champion Court around 2:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro Wednesday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 4700 block of Champion Court around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.