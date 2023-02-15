1 injured in stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a stabbing on Champion Court in Greensboro Wednesday.
Greensboro police arrived at the 4700 block of Champion Court around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have a suspect in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.