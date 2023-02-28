1 injured in stabbing on English Street in Greensboro

Police said a person was taken to a hospital after they were stabbed on South English Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a stabbing in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police.

Greensboro police said a person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed on the 400 block of South English Street.

There is no suspect at this time.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.