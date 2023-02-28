1 injured in stabbing on English Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a stabbing in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police.
Greensboro police said a person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed on the 400 block of South English Street.
There is no suspect at this time.
This story is developing.
