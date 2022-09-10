1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting

Police said around 3:00 a.m. officers found a victim on Ferndale Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a victim at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim was shot on a property by an unknown suspect.

At this time the investigation is still in the early stages and ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.