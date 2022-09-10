1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning.
Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a victim at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed the victim was shot on a property by an unknown suspect.
At this time the investigation is still in the early stages and ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.