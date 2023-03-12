1 injured in Winston Square Park shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand around 3:50 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said they found Elvis Sarmiento Barrios, 24, with a gunshot wound to his hand after responding to a shooting call downtown around 3:50 a.m.

Barrios was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, officers found several shell casings and seized two guns at Winston Square Park on North Marshall Street.

Investigators did not discover any damage to property or buildings from the shooting.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

