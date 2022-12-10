1 injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, after being dispatched to Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Sunday morning around 12:30 am.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he has been listed stable condition. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was known by the victim and the assault was not a random act.

This investigation is active and on-going.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the

Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.