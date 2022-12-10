x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, after being dispatched to Peachtree Street
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Sunday morning around 12:30 am.  

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he has been listed stable condition. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was known by the victim and the assault was not a random act. 

This investigation is active and on-going.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the

Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. 

Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro standoff ends with suspect in handcuffs on Lees Chapel Road

Before You Leave, Check This Out