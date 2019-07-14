RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket on the Outer Banks is now $1 million richer!

Saturday's winning ticket was sold in Kill Devil Hills at the Circle K at 1400 S. Croatan Highway and produced a $1 million prize. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 13-23-32-35-68, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

The drawing also produced a $50,000 win in North Carolina with a ticket that matched four of the numbers on the white balls and the Powerball number. That ticket was bought online.

VERIFY: Education Lottery Does Fund Schools, And You Can See What Each County Gets

The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. A lucky ticket sold in Tennessee won Saturday’s jackpot of $198 million, or $128.1 million cash. The Wednesday jackpot will reset to $40 million, or $29.5 million cash.

