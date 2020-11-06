1 person dead after a shooting on NC State University’s campus, suspect in custody

Campus police said the shooting was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Capability Drive which contains housing on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting on North Carolina State University’s campus.

According to WNCN, the shooting occurred Wednesday night.

Police said the victim was shot in their car. NCSU Police Chief Daniel House Jr. said one person is in custody.

At this time investigators don’t believe the suspect or the victim were students at N.C. State.

