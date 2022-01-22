1 person hospitalized after fire breaks out at Greensboro home

A snowplow operator noticed the fire and called 911.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire at a home in Greensboro.

Firefighters were called at 5 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1200 block of Fairview Street.

Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dwayne Church said a snowplow operator noticed the fire and called 911.

One person who was inside the home when the fire started was taken to Cone Health to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

Twenty-nine firefighters battled the fire. None of them were injured.

Church said damages to the 1,000 square foot house are estimated to be around $64,000.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

OTHER STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.COM: