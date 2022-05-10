1 person shot on North O’Henry Blvd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on North O’Henry Blvd.
Police said the shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of North O’Henry Blvd. Officers discovered one person who was shot. They said their injuries are non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any more details at this time. WFMY News 2 is working to find out if anyone was arrested or if they have a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.