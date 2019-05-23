GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Greensboro are still investigating after two people were shot during, what they say was a home invasion Wednesday night.

The two shot were a 1-year-old child and a 25-year-old, police confirm. They say both are expected to be okay. They labeled the injuries as non-life threatening.

The alleged home invasion happened at a house in the 2400 block of New Orleans Street. Officers were told there were three suspects, all men.

A WFMY News 2 reporter is still gathering information. Please check back here on our Facebook page and Twitter for updates.