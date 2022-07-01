x
1-year-old baby dies in hot car while father was at work, Mebane police say

Mebane police said the father left the child in the car while going to work.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

MEBANE, N.C. — A 1-year-old baby has died after being left in a hot car in Mebane Friday, according to Mebane police.

Police responded to manufacture plant Armacell on Oakwood Street in reference to a cardiac arrest just after 12 noon.

After arriving CPR was given to the child but was not able to save them.

Detectives said the father of the baby is employed at Armacell. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

Police said the identity of the child and father will not be released.

If you have any information about the baby’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

