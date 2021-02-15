1-year-old dies from blunt force trauma, woman charged with murder

Taporcsha Franklin is facing first-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.

High Point police said the baby boy was transported to the emergency room on Jan. 26 while barely alive. Police said EMS performed lifesaving measures while responding to the call on Brentwood Street. However, the baby boy later died at the hospital.

Investigators said an autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the body. The medical examiner also reported previous injuries to the child’s body which indicated a history of physical abuse.