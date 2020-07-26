10 arrested during protests in Winston-Salem

According to police, the protests occurred at the intersection of 4th Street and Cherry Street near an outdoor dining event that was taking place.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 10 people were arrested during protests in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

According to police, the protest occurred at the intersection of 4th Street and Cherry Street near an outdoor dining event that was taking place.

Police said there was a courtesy press release sent out on July 1 informing citizens of the need to observe the laws while protesting.

According to police, protesters eventually started standing in the middle of the intersection while the road was open to traffic creating a safety hazard.

Officers then began making custodial arrests on protesters who would not leave the roadway.

The below-listed arrestees were released on a written promise to appear in court

1. Richard Mehemiah-Lazarus Hughes

2. John Vincent Bowhers

3. Stephanie Nicole Hammond

4. Courtney Lynn Dempsey

5. Desiree Rose Dedolce

6. Bobby Ray Garriott

7. Sophia Marie Seyler-Wetzel

The below-listed arrestees had a prior arrest for Impeding Traffic and were held on a $1000.00 secured bond.

8. Chloe Marie Brewer

9. Molly Cameron Southern

10. Gavin Carew Henry

Other Stories: