10 arrested while holding hands, blocking traffic during demonstration in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested ten people Tuesday during a demonstration.
Police said the protesters were arrested after they gathered holding hands while standing in the middle of an intersection at Fourth and Liberty streets. Police said they warned the protesters the roadway was open to traffic. They said originally four people blocked the road and then another group of six people did the same thing after they were asked to return to the sidewalk to protest. Winston-Salem police said on July 1, they informed citizens of the need to observe the laws while protesting.
More than 50 people have been arrested in less than a month, all during demonstrations in Winston-Salem.