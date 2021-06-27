Baby, man killed in Winston-Salem apartment fire; woman seriously injured

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A baby and a man were killed Sunday in a fire in Winston-Salem.

The fire department was called just before 1:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of White Meadow Lane. As police arrived, firefighters were taking three people out of a burning apartment.

Emergency crews began life-saving measures on all three, but Anthony King died. A 10-month-old and an 18-year-old woman, who has not been identified, were taken to a hospital where the baby died. The 18-year-old was treated for life-threatening injuries.