10 Things to do when evacuating for a hurricane

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to evacuating for a hurricane planning and timing matters. What you do before and during, could make a difference when it comes to safely evacuating before the hurricane hits.

Often times, evacuation orders are set in place before a hurricane even days in advance.

You'll want to make sure you follow these evacuation guidelines.

Listen to local media for alerts and emergency information. Fill your car with gasoline. Take only one vehicle to lower the amount of traffic. Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather. Plan where your family will meet and go. Tell family or friends of your plans. Map out your path, using travel paths listed by police. If possible, leave and go to a friend’s home in a safe area. Next, try a motel or hotel. As a last resort, go to a shelter. Remember, shelters are not made for comfort. Take your family’s and pet’s emergency kits. Bring key family papers. Bring extra cash. Banks may be closed, and cash tellers may not work. Lock doors and windows before leaving your house. Unplug radios, toasters, televisions and small appliances. Be sure to turn off water, gas and power. Ask neighbors if they need a ride.

EVACUATION SUPPLIES

In the event of an evacuation make sure you have what you need to leave your home. Here's a list of supplies that you should take with you.

EVACUATION ROUTES IN NORTH CAROLINA

You'll want to make sure you have this and know your own local evacuation route.

