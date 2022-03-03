10 things to know about Coach K’s final home game as Duke takes on UNC

DURHAM, N.C. — It’s all been building to this final moment when the Blue Devils take on the Tar Heels Saturday as it will be Duke’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. Tickets prices have soared into the thousands for his final home game.
Coach K is retiring after a phenomenal career. The university named associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.
Coach K holds the record for the most wins of any college basketball coach. He has five national championships, 15 ACC tournaments and 12 ACC regular-season titles.
Here are 10 things you should know about Coach K’s final home game.
- For the final regular-season game in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame career, his No. 4 Duke Blue Devils host North Carolina on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
- Duke has claimed the outright ACC regular-season title and heads to Brooklyn as the No. 1-seed for the New York Life ACC Tournament that begins Tuesday. Duke has a bye to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
- The ACC regular-season title is the program’s 20th (13th under Coach K).
- Saturday is the 257th all-time meeting in the Duke-North Carolina series. Duke is 46-38 vs. UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium and leads the series 50-46 overall in the Coach K era.
- Duke has won seven straight overall and finishes with an eight-game road winning streak -- longest active by a power conference team and tied for the third-longest ACC road winning streak in program history. Duke’s nine ACC road wins this season are a school record.
- Over the last five games, five different Blue Devils have led the team in scoring, including freshman Trevor Keels’ career-high 27 at Pitt on Tuesday. For the season, Duke has five players averaging double figures in points, led by freshman Paolo Banchero’s 16.9.
- Leading the ACC in both field goal defense (.410) and three-point defense (.299), the Blue Devils are the only power conference team leading their respective conference in each category.
- Duke is 27th nationally this season in defending the three-point line (.299), 55th in field goal defense (.410), 11th in blocked shots (5.5) and fifth in scoring margin (+15.3) -- leads ACC in each category.
- Sophomore Mark Williams is the nation’s only player shooting better than .700 from the field and .700 at the free-throw line (min. 100 FG attempts). His 75 dunks are the third-most in a season at Duke.
- Special radio coverage of Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium will begin at 3 p.m. across the Blue Devil Sports Network with perspective from Quin Snyder, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Shelden Williams, Tre and Tyus Jones and other members of the Brotherhood on Coach’s legendary career. The show also features conversations with his current staff and players and will be simulcast live on the DukeMBB Facebook page.