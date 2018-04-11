DUPLIN COUNTY, NC - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a Duplin County trooper this weekend.

Master Trooper Benjamin Derek Wallace died Friday morning due to an 'off-duty cardiac event' according to a tweet from the state Highway Patrol. Wallace was 45 years old according to an NCHP Facebook post.

@NCSHP The SHP is sad to announce the loss of Trooper B. D. Wallace (Duplin County) from an off duty cardiac event. Your support is much appreciated in this difficult time.https://t.co/cDos6xdnwq pic.twitter.com/zaWWc8bP2Q — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) November 2, 2018

Wallace joined the NCHP in April 2008. He graduated the 123rd Basic Highway Patrol School and was assigned to Duplin County.

RELATED | NC State Trooper Dies After Being Shot During Traffic Stop, Man Charged With Murder

A service for Wallace is Sunday at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville. A visitation will be held after the service. Wallace is survived by his fiancé Jessi Spearman; his son, Derrick Wallace, and his sisters, Joy Pickett and Misty Wallace.

A State Employees’ Credit Union account in memory of Benjamin Derek Wallace has been established for those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers (Acct # 062350002).

RELATED | Surry County Trooper Dies in Fiery Wreck on I-77 South in Yadkin Co.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY