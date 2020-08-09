10-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run after getting lunch from Guilford Co. school bus

High Point police said the boy was crossing Willard Road after picking up his lunch from a Guilford County School bus when he was hit by a car.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run.

High Point police said the boy was crossing Willard Road after picking up his lunch from a Guilford County School bus when he was hit by a car.

Witnesses told police the driver was a black female wearing a shoulder-length blonde wig. They said the vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan, with the passenger side mirror dangling from the car.

Police said another bus in the area providing WiFi captured a photo of the vehicle matching the description.

Police are looking for a white 4-door sedan with a dangling passenger side mirror that could have a dent on the right front fender.

Polices said the boy was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.