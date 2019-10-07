CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hey Charlotte, are you ready to win some free cash? No strings attached?

No, really. Stay with me here.

A Pineville Escape Room, Breakout Games, is giving Charlotteans the option to participate in a real-life treasure hunt. All ages welcome.

HOW TO PLAY

Breakout Games will be giving away $2,000 in cash as they hide $100 bills throughout Charlotte. You'll want to visit their website from 5pm-8pm on July 10 as they release the coordinates of each bill. All you have to do is be the first to each spot and find the hidden cash.

Every half hour from 5-8 p.m., Breakout Games will hide three $100 bills in an unknown location -- except for 6:30 p.m. which will only have two $100 bills hidden.

In order to participate in the hunt, you'll need to continuously check the Breakout games Facebook page and website for up-to-date coordinates.

You can also text CHARLOTTEHUNT to 31996 right now to get a reminder sent to your phone before the hunt begins.

Once you win the cash, you won't have to do anything else -- finders keepers style.

Good luck!