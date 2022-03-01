x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

100 gallons of milk spilled in Winston-Salem

Fire crews said the spill occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Ivy Avenue. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Department
Dairy spill on Northwest Boulevard and Ivy Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is helping to clean up a dairy spill.

Fire crews said the spill occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Ivy Avenue. They said about 100 gallons of milk spilled. They closed the area between Northwest Boulevard and 14th Street.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours. 

WSPD is asking people to avoid the area or take a different route.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700,

OTHER STORIES 

Gov. Roy Cooper announces North Carolina sanctions in response to Russian attack on Ukraine

High Point apartment fire displaces 30; firefighters rescue 5 from upper windows

‘I masked my pain underneath my jeans,’ What every woman should know about this rare genital skin disease that could save your life

In Other News

Practice patience: Youday!