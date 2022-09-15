100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

County commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy who founded the McLeansville Fire Department back in 1951.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight.

However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department.

Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy.

He's a Greensboro native who served in the navy who then fought fires for decades.

Kennedy spoke shortly after receiving the honor.

'I'm overwhelmed. This is home to me," Kennedy expressed.

Kennedy also received the highest award from the department of insurance. It's called, "The order of the guardian." He received several standing ovations during Thursday's presentation.

