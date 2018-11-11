MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A visiting South Carolina couple is making a plea this weekend to find their missing monkey named Willow.

Willow and her companion Mickey traveled to the Triangle for an annual veterinary check-up.

Anne and Mike Smith told CBS 17 that when they walked outside their Morrisville hotel, a plane on the flight path scarred the monkey who then ran off.

With forecasted frigid temperatures and a freeze warning, the Cotton Top Tamarin could die if she's not found soon.

"We're actually just devastated," Anne Smith cried. "It's just like losing a child-- no one knows that unless they've had-- they had a monkey. They just don't know it; it's about to kill me"

Willow was last seen by La Quinta Hotel in Morrisville.

The Smith's are offering a $1,000 reward for her return, and they've also organized several volunteer search parties.

For more info, contact Anne Smith at 864-979-8446 or at smithebs@bellsouth.net

