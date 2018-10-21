GREENVILLE, NC - One waitress at an eastern North Carolina restaurant and bar won the lottery, figuratively, when she found a tip of a lifetime left for her.

It was your average busy football Saturday at Sup Dogs in Greenville until a customer came in and ordered two waters, left a $10,000 tip and walked out of the restaurant.

A Sup Dogs staffer later learned that a man known as "Mr. Beast" on YouTube left the large tip.

The waitress was shocked. She kept a good chunk of the cash, splitting the rest among the other workers.

