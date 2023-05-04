$100,000 grant benefits Guilford County families

Officials said it will provide general support to build a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has received a $100,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation. Officials said the grant will provide general support to Guilford County’s youngest children and their families.

“We are grateful for The Leon Levine Foundation’s renewed grant,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “TLLF’s support has been important to our organization’s growth and implementation of the first phase of our work for children ages 0-3 and their healthy development. Now we are in the second phase, developing strategies for children ages 3-8 to bolster their transition to kindergarten and find success in school by third grade.”

According to officials, third-grade success is the number one indicator of high school graduation and future education or workplace goals.

The organization believes in creating a strong brain foundation in the first 2,000 days of a child’s life from birth to kindergarten. Which officials said is critical to emotional, physical, and cognitive well-being.

“Every child deserves a great start in life, but not every child starts from the same place,” Hart said. “Ready Ready wants every child born in Guilford County in 2023 and beyond to have the resources their families need to thrive. This grant from The Leon Levine Foundation will greatly aid our mission.”

