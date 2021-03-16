At 101, Maryann Kopen stresses the importance of getting the vaccine.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A 101-year-old woman from Forty Fort was fully vaccinated on Monday and given quite the surprise!

Maryann Kopen got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 8 at the Geisinger Centerpoint vaccine clinic near Pittston.

She mentioned to nurses that day was her 101st birthday.

When she came in on Monday for her second dose, she was surprised with balloons and a card.

At 101, she stresses the importance of getting the vaccine.

"It should be done. I think it's very important everyone have it done, and perhaps we won't have any problems come fall," said Kopen.