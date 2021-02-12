$107K worth of heroin seized from man’s car in Yadkin Co., deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video features story on a mother who died from a drug overdose, not in relation to this drug bust.
A man is facing drug charges after deputies said they discovered $107,000 worth of heroin.
The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said 1077 grams of heroin was seized Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Rockford Road in Boonville. The sheriff’s office said they’ve been conducting surveillance on several areas of the county along with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Officer K-9 “Chucho” with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office indicated drugs in the vehicle.
Adrian Solano Flores, 31, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Two (2) counts of Felony Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.
- Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.
Flores is in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.