$107K worth of heroin seized from man’s car in Yadkin Co., deputies say

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said 1077 grams of heroin was seized Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Rockford Road in Boonville. The sheriff’s office said they’ve been conducting surveillance on several areas of the county along with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Officer K-9 “Chucho” with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office indicated drugs in the vehicle.