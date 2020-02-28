GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to the force! Thursday, twenty-seven recruits graduated from the 107th Greensboro Police Academy to become members of the Greensboro Police Department.

The ceremony took place at the Carolina Theater and included a presentation of awards, diplomas, and badges, as well as the oath of office.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the graduating class of officers was hugely diverse. The graduating class consisted of 7 female officers, 15 officers from various minority backgrounds, and officers from many different geographic regions.

A release from the department stated that recruiting efforts are focused on finding and hiring talented individuals from all backgrounds.

The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer.

As part of the communications training, recruits were taught the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among the public and police. “Understanding Implicit Bias” training examines the inherent biases present in all people.

