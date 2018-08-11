BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - Police believe a utility vehicle crashed through a gate at the Williams High School football stadium Wednesday night after one or more person went into the stadium and stole it.

Police believe the suspect(s) entered the stadium and stole a John Deer "Gator" utility vehicle from a storage shed, which was broken into. A 911 caller said they heard voices coming from the football field and then saw the "Gator" abandoned on Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the field around 7:45.

The utility vehicle was driven through a gate behind the field before stopping. The suspect(s) also went into the visitor's concession stand and took several items.

An estimated $10,000 worth of damage was done to the utility vehicle and the storage buildings, according to police.

Anyone with more information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

