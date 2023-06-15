10th Year of High Point Police Department Leadership Academy

We take a look at a program to help better the community of High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — As summer break kicks off for students, more than 30 of them are doing their part to make their city better and the team was there meeting students working with High Point Police and High Point University to make it happen.

Forth the 10th year in a row, High Point Police Department, has partnered with High Point University for their annual Youth Leadership Academy.

31 teenagers from around the area are spending their first two weeks of summer break building leadership skills and participating in different acts of service around the City of High Point.

"It shows character, integrity, determination, and hard work to be able to do stuff like this for other people and it's fun. It's not as bad as it sounds or seems... I think I embody all of those things and those are very important characteristics to have if you're going to be a leader in this community", said Jihadah Muhammad, a rising 10th grader here in Guilford County.

Students took time out today to prepare and serve meals over at the Open Door Ministries' High Point location for anyone to come to enjoy.

"I've learned a lot about helping people and it's great to meet new people at the same time...Everyone's in need and those in need, need our help and it's great to be a help... It's just fun, to get to know new people and we do a lot of activities that are fun, and we do a lot of services to give back", participant Adam Thiel told us.

This program is more than just a summer experience, the organizers want kids to come away with lifelong connections and principles to help better our community.