11 displaced after fire on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue.
The fire is controlled.
No one was injured.
Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp.
