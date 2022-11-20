x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

11 displaced after fire on Timlic Avenue

Winston-Salem Fire Department said 11 people are displaced after a fire Sunday morning.
Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue.

The fire is controlled.

No one was injured.

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Chris Paul Family Foundation helps feed Triad families

Before You Leave, Check This Out