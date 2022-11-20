11 displaced after fire on Timlic Avenue

Winston-Salem Fire Department said 11 people are displaced after a fire Sunday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue.

The fire is controlled.

No one was injured.

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp.

INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire Timlic Ave. Helmet cam footage showing Engine 4 first arriving. Fire is controlled. Red Cross has been notified to assist with 11 displaced residents. Fire units are still on scene. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/Z0XFs9Kwk0 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 20, 2022

