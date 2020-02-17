BURLINGTON, N.C. — (Editor's note: The above photo is from a previous story)

11 people on Grace Avenue are without a home after an apartment fire on Sunday night, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The department said all 11 people managed to evacuate and were not injured.

The Burlington Fire Department said firefighters arrived in just over three minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the apartment.

The department confirmed fire personnel quickly entered the structure where they heard smoke alarms and were met with thick smoke.

Emergency responders estimate damages at approximately $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents within the structure, making the apartment building unlivable.

The fire department confirmed the cause of the fire as a malfunctioning appliance and said the fire was accidental.

