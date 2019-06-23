WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people were rescued from an elevator that was stuck at the Forsyth County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out a photo of a crew working to help those stuck inside.

Police say crews arrived around 3:45 and got them free in under an hour.

There were no injuries and no inmates were involved, according to the fire department.

