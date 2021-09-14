11 things to know about tree stand safety during hunting season in North Carolina

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents with one resulting in a death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to remind hunters about tree stand safety.

State wildlife leaders said tree stands can easily turn dangerous or even deadly, if not used correctly by hunters. In 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents with one resulting in a death. Wildlife officials said in all instances, no one was wearing a safety harness.

“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager said. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.”



The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer the following tips for tree stand safety recommendations.

Preparing to use your tree stand:

Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.

Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.

Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.

Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cellphone or a whistle.

Setting up your tree stand:

Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.

Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.

Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.



Using your tree stand: