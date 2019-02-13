ASHEBORO, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy died from injuries he got in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Asheboro.

The boy was a passenger in a Black Nissan four-door car, according to Asheboro Police, and one of three children in the car. His name has not been released.

Around 7:43, the driver of the Nissan was going North on North Fayetteville Street and turned left onto West Bailey Street, not seeing a Ford SUV that had the right of way. The SUV hit the Nissan on the right rear side where the child was sitting.

After impact, the Nissan collided with another vehicle that was stopped in one of the lanes on West Bailey Street. The only people in the other two vehicles were the drivers.

The black Nissan was occupied by the driver and three children. The drivers and the other two children were taken to Randolph Health with non-life threatening injuries.

