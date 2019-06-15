MEBANE, N.C. — An 11-year-old, who was home alone Friday, had a morning he won't ever forget. The boy, who is also a baseball star in the Mebane area, had to fight off one of three suspected burglars who broke into the house while he was inside.

Deputies described the encounter like this: the boy said a woman he didn't know knocked on the door around 11:00 a.m. When he looked out, he saw a man standing near a car and at about the same time he heard a house window break. Before he knew it, the boy said three strangers were inside his house. One of the two men grabbed a nearby pellet rifle, forced him into a closet and told him to stay in there.

The boy didn't comply and it paid off. While the suspects were going through the house taking things, the boy came out of the closet and got to a machete. He went into the living room and hit him in the head with the machete. The man turned and kicked the boy in the stomach, knocking him against the couch. The boy got up and swung again at the suspect but missed, he told Orange County Deputies. The man kicked the child in the head this time. He then continued taking items including a television and Playstation.

At some point, the suspect realized he was bleeding from the machete strike. Deputies said the suspect dropped everything and all three ran from the house. Deputies put out an alert to hospitals for someone possibly coming in with a cut to the head. Sure enough, a man who fit the description given to investigators by the boy, came to the Emergency Room at UNC. The man requested treatment for a head injury.

Deputies praised the boy for stopping the burglary and they said the cut from the machete left blood evidence that could help bring a conviction. Investigators say they'll serve warrants on Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, once he's out of the hospital. He's facing charges for Breaking and Entering, Second Degree Kidnapping, Interfering with Emergency Communications and an Assault on a Child Under 12.

Investigators say more charges could come against Hall as they continue to investigate the case. Charges are pending against the other two suspects as well, officers say.