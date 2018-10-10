WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WFMY) -- The community of Walktertown and Winston-Salem Forsyth Schools are mourning after a student was killed early Wednesday morning.

11-year-old Laniya Sebetha Wright, who attended Walkertown Middle School student died after she was hit by a truck and a school bus while crossing the roadway. The accident happened around 6:57 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Laniya attempted to cross over Main Street in a non-crossing walkway and was hit by a pickup truck traveling north. Shortly there after she was hit by a school bus coming in the opposite direction.

Both Walker and Clement are cooperating with the investigation, the Forsyth County DA’s office will determine if charges are filed.

Superintendent’s Statement on Loss of Student

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools community mourns the loss of one of its students. The staff extends its condolences to the student’s family and to the Walkertown community. Counselors will continue to be available to students in need of support at Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High schools. In an unfortunate and tragic set of circumstances, the student was fatally injured while crossing the street, and the school district is deeply saddened by this loss of a student. For details about the incident, please see the report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. School district officials will continue to cooperate with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigation. We will also continue to offer support to the student’s personal and school families.

Flowers left on the side of Main Street in Walkertown where an 11 year old middle school student was hit and killed this morning. It happened just before 7am as she was crossing the street to get to her school bus stop at the intersection with Depot street. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/1Np9dU2SOs — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) October 10, 2018

