12 days of Christmas to feed the homeless, 22 Greensboro businesses chip in

Downtown Greensboro Inc’s campaign raises money to buy 250 meals a day for 12 days from downtown Greensboro businesses that will help feed the homeless.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The theme of a well-known Christmas carol has turned into a win-win situation.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is four days into their 12 Days of Meals project to feed the homeless and help businesses bottom dollar.

Instead of a partridge and a pear tree during the 12 days of Christmas, each day for 12 days straight two different Greensboro businesses will load up a van full of meals to give to the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

The charity offers food and shelter to the homeless.

Sarah Healy with Downtown Greensboro Inc. said they saw the need at the Urban Ministry.

“They’re having some issues right now with their kitchen so they haven’t been able to produce hot meals,” Healy said. “It's fantastic, we’ve got our downtown restaurants bringing in these delicious meals.

DGI started a Gofundme with the goal of raising $36,000 to distribute 250 for 12 days.

Greensboro Urban Ministry picking up 125 meals from @undercurrentgso for the homeless. How @DowntownGSO 12 days of meals program is also helping our local restaurants stay in business at 6 on @WFMY #triadtogether pic.twitter.com/qBq1kvQbKJ — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) December 4, 2020

Something Darrell Campbell with Greensboro Urban Ministry said they need.

“The need is very great,” Campbell said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs some haven't gone back but they’re not able to provide all three meals for their families.”

The Undercurrent Restaurant is one of the 22 participating businesses.

They sent the Urban Ministry off with 125 Italian wraps for families in need.

Cara Hobbs with Undercurrent said getting involved was a no brainer.

Partnering businesses get 20 percent gratuity.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

“It’s a huge impact for us on our business because with the way sales are dwindling and how things are going, people not having confidence eating out,” Hobbs said. “It’s a great benefit for us.”

Since the spread of the virus, the communities support for each other has been infectious.

So Far the city has fed 1,000 families.

If you want to help, you can donate to their gofundme.