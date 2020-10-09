12 days until Fall y'all: here's how you can celebrate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Almost all festivals and fairs have been canceled, but you can still pick a pumpkin at a patch or get a thrill at a haunted house.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to the cancellation of big events. Annual Fall events like the Carolina Classic Fair, the North Carolina State Fair, and the Lexington Barbeque Festival are all canceled for 2020.

But, you can still get your fall on with Triad pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Here's what's open this year:

Triad Haunted Attractions

Woods Of Terror (Greensboro): This place has been scaring people for 29 years. It's located on Church Street in Greensboro. You can seek your thrill on any weekend between September 26 - November 14. For ticket prices, dates, and more information, visit Woods of Terror.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods (Archdale): This haunted attraction is know for being one of the top 10 scariest in America. The haunting runs each weekend from October 2-November 14 For ticket prices, details, directions, and other information, visit Kersey Valley Spookywoods.

Ghost Tours of Downtown Greensboro: This haunted tour is available all year round! Ghost tours are in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte. For more information call 336-905-4060 or visit the Carolina Haunts website.

Scarrigan Farms (Mooresville): On weekend October nights, the 170-acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region! PLEASE NOTE: This trail is not for children. All guests must be at least 12 years old. Click here for more information on prices and availability.

Pumpkin picking, hay rides and maze fun

Millstone Creek Orchards (Ramseur): This place has it all! You can go to a pumpkin patch, pick your own apples, go on a hayride, and finish the day with apple cider! It's located at 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road. Visit their Millstone Creek Orchards for more details.

Iseley Farms (Burlington): This farm welcomes individuals and groups for pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more farm fun. It's located at 2960 Burch Ridge Rd. For more information visit Iseley Farms.

Cornfield Maize Adventure (Archdale): This 10-acre corn maze is at Kersey Valley (1615 Kersey Valley Rd.) Open 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For ticket prices and other info, visit Maize Adventure.