WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Facebook post claims forty people were wrongfully towed from the City of Winston-Salem's Utilities Construction and Maintenance lot located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Bowman Gray Stadium.

The incident happened Saturday night during racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The City has confirmed to WFMY News 2 a new weekend employee was blocked in by vehicles parked for the races and contacted a towing company and had them removed.

The city's statement:

"The vehicles were not parked illegally. Utilities Division management is planning to contact the towing company today to get the information about the vehicles that were towed. Utilities Division management is going to contact each vehicle owner to apologize and reimburse them for the towing charges that were assessed," the statement explains.

The statement continues to say, "Going forward, Utilities Division management will make sure employees who work on the weekends know the arrangements in place for overflow parking and where to park on race nights."

The City of Winston-Salem is still investigating what happened. They're asking anyone affected to submit a General Liability Claim on the city's website to help determine eligibility for reimbursement.

According to Wendy Tysinger-Steed, the author of the post, she and other Bowman Gray patrons were caught by surprise when they realized their vehicles had been towed after the race.

"Must I add there were NO signs saying that it was a NO parking area, NO legal tow signs in place, we were not on the side of the road, we were not blocking any entrances, and we were in a legal parking space," the woman wrote.

After the fans returned to the lot, they found what they say was a newly placed tow sign from Fully Loaded Towing and Recovery that wasn't there before.

The post continues to explain how each of those towed had to pay $300 to recover their vehicles from a nearby tow lot.

One of the comments on the post was made by Loren Pinilis, the public relations spokesperson for Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, with a statement he says came from Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe.

It explains the City uses the visitor and employee lots for overflow parking for racing events and Winston-Salem State University football games.

What are the parking rules/laws?

While it seems this particular incident may have been a misunderstanding, we want you to know and be aware of where and when you park.

According to North Carolina statute 20-219.2, it's unlawful for a driver to park their vehicle in a private parking lot that lets you know that with a sign 24 inches by 24 inches or larger at the entrances.

The signs must also display the name and phone number of whatever towing and storage company the lot owner uses.

Unless otherwise noted by a sign or a parking lot's owner, avoid parking in private lot areas because you may get towed.

In fact, the statute also protects anyone who tows a vehicle in accordance to this section from being held liable for possible damages caused during the towing process unless they intentionally or negligently damage the vehicle or injures a person in the removal of such vehicle, then they may be held liable for damages.