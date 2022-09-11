Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards

Voters elected a total of 12 new members to school boards at Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday.

Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members.

Let's take a closer look at each one.

Alamance-Burlington School System

Three new members were elected to fill seats where incumbents opted not to run for re-election.

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools

There were nine seats up for grabs and six of them went to brand new board members.

One is Susan Miller, who wasn't even on the ballot. Stan Elrod, who was on the ballot died last week. The county Republican party chose Miller as his replacement.

Sabrina Coone-Godfrey is another new member, who's looking forward to working with a *mostly* new team.

"We have three really strong incumbents that I believe have a good, strong, solid voice," Coone-Godfrey said. "I think the folks that have been elected, everyone's heart is in the right place to serve the district."

Guilford County Schools

Guilford County voters elected two new members. Alan Sherouse and Crissy Pratt shared their plans moving forward.

"I am very interested in joining the board and our superintendent, especially in the goal towards closing gaps in certain outcomes and working for greater equity across our schools," Sherouse said.

"One of my biggest focuses is really looking at discipline and what's happening in the classrooms. We have a small percentage of students who are being disruptive and keep the teachers from being able to teach," Pratt said.

GCS is also going to get a third new board member.

Longtime member Pat Tillman won a seat on the county board of commissioners, so his seat is about to open up.