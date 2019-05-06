HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are working to put a stop to gun violence.

Officers partnered with a non-profit called "The High Point Community Against Violence" to hold a neighborhood walk, Tuesday morning. This comes after reports of 12 shootings in fewer than seven days despite getting nearly 200 illegal guns off the streets last month.

"This is very disturbing this is very bothersome, lives are at stake and sometimes it is back and forth shooting between some people," said Jim Sulley, the coordinator of High Point Community Against Violence.

Officers and volunteers took flyers door-to-door in communities affected by recent deadly gun violence.

Police said they pass out such flyers whenever a serious crime, like a homicide has occurred in a community.

"It scares the community, the community doesn't know how to react sometimes and that's why we go down there to the community because a Homicide is a major event, somebody lost their life," said Lt. BJ McFarland.

They added that the goal of the walk is to encourage the community to come forward with any sort of information related to violent crime reports.

The flyers have details of some of the recent, solved and unsolved, deadly gun violence in the City of High Point.

A relative of Rayshun Terry, a victim of the deadly shooting on Wesley Drive says the killings are out of hand.

"It is really hard when you go to sleep and wake up and someone you love is no longer here due to gun violence. We ask a lot of people to put the guns down but it's like they don't get it until it is someone in their family," said community advocate Damorius Fuller-Ali.

Officers and community members walked up and down Wesley Drive handing out flyers to the public. They also walked around the Druid street community where there was another deadly shooting.

Police say they're working round the clock to end violent crimes, but need the public's help.

Community members can always send in tips anonymously by calling the High Point Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000 with information on a crime.

