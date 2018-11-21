GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- You’ve gobbled it all up and stuffed yourself with turkey! Now the question is, what is there to do with the family after Thanksgiving?

We’ve got you covered!

Here’s a list of 12 things you can do after you stuff yourself during the Thanksgiving holiday.

ICE SKATING FUN!

1. WFMY News 2’s Winterfest!

Yes, get on those ice skates, hit the ice, and make some family memories! WFMY News 2’s Winterfest is open on Thanksgiving from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. It’s also opened through the weekend and until January 27, 2019. WFMY News 2’s Winterfest is located at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

Ticket prices: Kids 5 and under $6; 5-12 years old $8. Regular admission $10 per person. See Winterfest for full schedule and specials.

FOOTBALL!

2. Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions!

Not into ice skating? Watch the NFL! WFMY News 2 will air the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions from Ford Field. Football coverage starts at 12:00 p.m.

HOLIDAY MOVIE CLASSICS

3. Holiday Movies!

Special holiday movies will air on WFMY News 2 through the weekend including Frosty the Snowman on Friday and the Story of Santa Claus on Saturday.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (8:00-8:30 PM)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

FROSTY RETURNS (8:30-9:00 PM)

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

ROBBIE THE REINDEER (8:00 – 9:00 PM)

Two episodes celebrate the adventures of Robbie, a reindeer voiced by Ben Stiller. In the first, “Hooves of Fire,” Robbie competes in the Reindeer Races to get a spot pulling Santa’s sleigh. In the second, “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” he has to stop Blitzen (Hugh Grant) from building a reindeer theme park

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS (9:00 – 10:00 PM)

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

MORE MOVIES!

Go to the Movies!

Speaking of movies! Take your family to the movies this Thanksgiving and holiday weekend! Family-friendly movies released include The Grinch, Instant Family, and the Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS!

4. It's All About The Christmas Lights!

TANGLEWOOD FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Enjoy all the magic of the holidays at Tanglewood Festival of Lights! The dazzling display of lights is accompanied by holiday music on 99.5. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are there, too! Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs until January 1 from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: Family: cars, vans, and trucks ($15); Commercial vans, limos, and mini-buses ($35); Motorcoaches and buses ($100). Discount nights are Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

More Details: Tanglewood Festival of Lights

MCLAURIN FARMS CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

You might know it as the Woods of Terror but McLaurin Farms in Greensboro turns into a stunning Christmas display this time of year! The annual Christmas Light Show begins Friday, November 23 and runs through Monday, December 24. You'll enjoy hayrides that will travel through a holiday display featuring more than 800,000 lights, bringing to life reindeer, elves, Christmas trees, and characters from the Land of Misfit Toys. Christmas music will accompany the light show which begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. each night. Kids can also have their picture taken with Santa.

Ticket Prices: $8, per person. Children under 2 years old get in free.

Find out more: McLaurin Farms

SHOPPING FUN

5. Craftsmen's Christmas Classic

A little Christmas shopping can get you into the spirit of the holiday! The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum it runs from November 23 – 25. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 child (6-12), and under age 6 get in free! Check out Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic for more information including show times.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TRAIN RIDE

6. Country Christmas Train

ALL ABOARD! The Country Christmas Train returns on Friday, November 23 and runs through December 27. The train leaves every half hour from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. taking passengers on a 1.5-mile loop around Denton FarmPark. You'll get to see hundreds of light displays, a live Nativity, and a short movie about the Christmas story. Rides last about 20 minutes. Admission is $13 for adults on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights. It’s $15 on Saturday nights. Admission is $5 for children ages 5 - 11, and free for kids under the age of 4. Find out more about theme nights, discounts and more by visiting Country Christmas Train. Denton Farm Park is located at 4259 Handy Road in Denton.

CHRISTMAS PARADES

7. Celebrate Christmas!

It’s all things Christmas fun! Two Christmas parades take place this weekend!

Mount Airy Christmas Parade Saturday, November 24, 9 a.m.

Thomasville Christmas Parade Saturday, November 24, 11 a.m.

SEE SANTA

8. Here Comes Santa Claus!

Santa comes to Friendly Center starting on Nov. 23 - You can find Santa in the 'gathering area' right behind Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

OH, CHRISTMAS TREE!

9. Head To The Mountains To Cut Your Christmas Tree!

Start a new holiday tradition by going to a Christmas tree farm in North Carolina! The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in the number of trees harvested. An estimated 50 million Fraser fir Christmas trees are grown in our state. You can take your family up to the mountains to cut a tree at one of many farms. Here’s a full listing of Christmas Tree Farms.

GINGERBREAD DECORATING WORKSHOP

10. Let's Make A Gingerbread House!

It’s a fun activity for the entire family! A Gingerbread Decorating Workshop will be held on November 23 in Clemmons from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Gingerbread Manor allows you to buy a gingerbread house and decorate it with all things sweet treats! A portion of sales will be contributed to local nonprofits. You can sign up ahead of time at GingerBreadManor A small gingerbread house costs $26, A medium costs $46, they also have a large house option to purchase. The Gingerbread Manor is located at Merriwood Christian Camp’s Cafeteria at 9640 Center Grove Church Road in Clemmons. They also have other available workshops this weekend.

More Details: Gingerbread Manor

A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY WITH A TWIST

11. A Carolina Christmas with Cirque! Winston-Salem Symphony Plugged In Pops

You’ll enjoy this Christmas performance! The Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Winston-Salem. You’ll experience a high-flying holiday delight as Cirque’s aerial acrobats perform stunning routines above the Symphony. Tickets range in prices from $27-$76. Performances: Sat, Nov 24, at 7:30 p.m., Sun, Nov 25, 2:00 p.m.

More Details: Winston-Salem Symphony

POLAR EXPRESS, HERE WE COME!

12. Polar Express Fun!

All aboard, the Polar Express! The trip is inspired by the popular Christmas movie and includes singing, dancing and a reading of the movie. You can get your photo made with Santa after the ride. You’ll need to reserve tickets ahead of time! The Polar Express rolls out of the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer. Dates include Nov. 23-25, Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, Dec. 7-9, Dec. 13-22

Find more information, including ticket prices and ride times, go here.

