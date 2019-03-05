BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a 12-year-old was shot while inside a home on Center Avenue.

Officers responded to the home around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was "accidental in nature."

The child's medical condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they are in the initial stages of the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

