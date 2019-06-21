NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A 12-year-old boy who fell from a rock climbing wall at a North Carolina trampoline park has died.

A Facebook post reveals Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia closed Friday out of respect for the boy's family. Police say he died Thursday following the Wednesday evening fall.

Audio from a 911 call says the boy hit the ground after falling about 15 feet (4.5 meters). The person told the dispatcher the boy was wearing a harness. It's unclear whether the harness was functioning properly.

In a statement Thursday, an Altitude Trampoline Park vice president said the rock climbing structure has been closed while they investigate what happened.

The accident had us wondering, what are the safety regulations when it comes to trampoline parks; which has quickly become a billion dollar industry.

The Ultimate Climbing Gym in Greensboro is not a trampoline park, but they do have rock climbing.

Assistant Manager Tomas Smith said it's a family fun sport, but parents should know rock climbing is inherently dangerous.

"Generally we do not have injuries here, but rock climbing, as a sport is inherently dangerous," Smith said. "You’re talking about unknowns that happen in any sport - something could break here, user error."

Smith said what separates The Ultimate Climbing Gym from a trampoline park, is experience.

"Probably 99 percent of staff here are climbers," Smith stated. "They know what to look for, stuff that’s dangerous, if someone is doing something unsafe on the wall, the equipment."

Smith said his gym is inspected annually. But trampoline parks are not federally regulated, meaning annual inspections aren't required.

According to CBS news, the North Carolina boy's death marks the 7th trampoline park death, in 7 years.

Gastonia Police say the boy fell from about 15 feet.

Smith said it's not necessarily how far you fall, but how you land.

"15 feet is high, but at the same time, it's all about how they fell," Smith explained. "If you fell awkwardly - landed on your neck - however you fell can determine your injury."

Smith's advice to parents: pay attention to your kids.

"Tips for parents I would say – just keeping track," Smith said. "Climbing is fun and it is a place they can do their own thing but at the same time it is dangerous and it's very easy to go from something safe and fun to something extremely dangerous in a few short seconds."